Mexico says to sign development deal linked to migration with U.S.
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:44 IST
Mexico and the United States will sign an accord on development linked to immigration during a visit to Mexico this week of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.
Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular news conference, and did not provide details of the accord.
