Biden to speak to Ukraine's Zelenskiy ahead of Biden-Putin summit, Ukrainian official says
U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by phone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday ahead of a summit between Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy's chief of staff.
"Today there will be a telephone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, which will allow us to compare positions on a number of important issues on the global agenda."
Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16, amid sharp disagreements over election interference, human rights and Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
Houthi leader dismisses U.S. sanctions, warns of expanded attacks
Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic