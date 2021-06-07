Biden to speak to Ukraine's Zelenskiy ahead of Biden-Putin summit, Ukrainian official says

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by phone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday ahead of a summit between Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy's chief of staff.

"Today there will be a telephone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, which will allow us to compare positions on a number of important issues on the global agenda."

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16, amid sharp disagreements over election interference, human rights and Ukraine.

