Jai Ram, Anurag Thakur thank PM for announcing free vaccine to all above 18
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing free vaccine to all states for inoculation of all above the age of 18. They also thanked Modi for his decision of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna till November for providing free ration to 80 crore people in the country.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing free vaccine to all states for inoculation of all above the age of 18. In separate statements issued here, they said the move will would go a long way in ensuring vaccination to the people of the country above 18 years of age. They also thanked Modi for his decision of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna till November for providing free ration to 80 crore people in the country. Prime Minister Modi Monday announced the Central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.
The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation. He also announced the government will distribute free foodgrains to around 80 crore people till Diwali under the PMGKAY.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anurag
- Himachal
- Mantri Garib
- Narendra Modi
- Anna Yojna
- Modi Monday
- Modi
- Jai Ram Thakur
- Diwali
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi, President Emmanuel Macron expressed satisfaction at positive outcomes of recently concluded India-EU Leaders' Meeting: PMO.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets PM Narendra Modi in Bengal's Kalaikunda, submits preliminary report on damages caused by cyclone Yaas: Official.
Will hold review meeting over cyclone devastation with PM Narendra Modi during his visit to state on Friday: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
It's our duty as society to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future: PM Narendra Modi.
Nation fighting COVID-19 with all its strength: PM Narendra Modi at Mann ki Baat radio address.