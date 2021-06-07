Amarinder Singh thanks PM Modi for acceding request on COVID vaccines

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acceding his request of central procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution for all age groups. In a tweet, Singh wrote, "I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for acceding to our request for central procurement and distribution of vaccine for all age groups. I had written twice to the PM on this issue and to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Ji."

In a significant decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralised vaccine drive, saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent COVID-19 vaccines that were to be done by states. Addressing the nation, he said from June 21, all people above 18 years in all states will be provided vaccines free by the Centre.

"A decision has been taken today that 25 per cent of vaccination work that was with states, that responsibility will also be taken by the Centre. It will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both the State and Central government will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," he said. Raveen Thukral, media advisor to CM Amarinder Singh, quoted him as saying that the move will help Punjab and other states facing problems in sourcing vaccine to ensure early vaccination of their people. "It will also bring much-needed pricing parity - a necessity in pandemic times. I am glad PM Narendra Modi has conceded our request."

During his address, Prime Minister Modi also said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days. (ANI)

