Modis "reversal of vaccine policy" seems to be result of SC

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement that the Centre will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21 appeared to be the result of the Supreme Courts intervention, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday.

In a series of tweets on Modis statement, the Hyderabad MP said private hospitals will continue to have a 25 per cent quota so that rich have 'VIP queue', while poor have to wait for vaccine availability.

''Thanks to PM for another episode of an unnecessary lecture that could have been a press release.

Reversal of vax policy seems to be result of SC's order.

Although blame of a terrible vaccine policy has been put on states, it's Modi who failed to ensure vax supply, Owaisi said in one of the tweets.

Owaisi alleged that till April no money was spent on ramping up vaccine production and said the country gets only eight crore vaccine doses per month against the requirement of 60 crore by July.

''PM failed in basic math, he said.

He alleged that Modi has put politics before saving lives and the ''liberalised vaccine policy'' has chosen gimmicks over efforts to increase vaccine production.

Describing the CoWIN platform for vaccination as a lottery, Owaisi said till recently the sitewas only available in English, a language understood by a small minority while excluding women, poor, rural Indiansand a majority who dont have internet.

