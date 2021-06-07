Kerala CM welcomes PM's vaccine announcement

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday welcomed the Centre's decision to provide vaccines free of cost to everyone and said it was the ''most appropriate response at this hour''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.

''The Hon.Prime Minister's declaration that Covid-19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour.

I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister,'' Vijayan said in a tweet.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

Modi said private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

