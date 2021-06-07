Delayed decision cost many lives: Mamata on PM's vaccine announcement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the decision on vaccinating all above the age of 18 for free should have been taken long back and the delay has cost many lives.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of free vaccination for all adults, Banerjee said that it took him four months to listen to the pleas of the states.

''Back in Feb '21 & multiple times thereafter, I'd written to the PM stating our long standing demand to provide vaccines to ALL for FREE. Took him 4 months but after much pressure, he has FINALLY listened to us & implemented what we've been asking all this while,'' she tweeted.

''The well-being of the people of India should've been prioritized since the very start of this pandemic.

Unfortunately, this delayed decision by PM has already cost many lives. Hoping for a better managed #VaccinationDrive this time that focuses on people & not propaganda!,'' she added.

Modi announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days.

