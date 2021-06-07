Pune fire: PM condoles loss of lives; announces Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

He also announced that Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured.

At least 12 workers, mostly women, were killed and five others missing after a major fire broke out at a chemical firm in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday afternoon, fire department officials said.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, which manufactures chlorine dioxide and is located in the Pirangut MIDC area of Mulshi tehsil on the outskirts of Pune city.

''The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire at an industrial unit in Pune, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured,'' a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

''Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families,'' Modi tweeted.

