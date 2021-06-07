Left Menu

HM Amit Shah condoles death of people due to lightning strikes in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of several people in West Bengal due to lightning strikes and prayed for speedy recovery of those who were injured.At least 20 people were killed while three more sustained injuries in lightning strikes in three districts of the state during the day.The loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is deeply saddening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:20 IST
HM Amit Shah condoles death of people due to lightning strikes in West Bengal
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of several people in West Bengal due to lightning strikes and prayed for speedy recovery of those who were injured.

At least 20 people were killed while three more sustained injuries in lightning strikes in three districts of the state during the day.

''The loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is deeply saddening. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Shah tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

