TN CM Stalin lauds PM Modi for "reversing" vaccine strategy

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reversing the Centre's position on COVID-19 vaccines.

''I welcome the @PMOIndia's statement indicating that the Union Government will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines produced in the country and provide them to the states free of cost. I also appreciate the Prime Minister for reversing his government's previous position,'' Stalin tweeted.

As Prime Minister Modi stressed multiple times in his remarks that health is a state subject, it would be appropriate for each state to be given complete control of registration, validation and administration procedures of the vaccination, the Chief Minister said.PTI VGN BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

