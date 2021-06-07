HM Amit Shah condoles deaths in fire at Pune chemical factory
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in a fire at a chemical factory in Pune.
At least 12 workers, mostly women, were killed and five others missing after fire broke out at a chemical firm in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday.
''I am deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching news of fire at a chemical factory in Pune. I express my condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Pune
- Hindi
- Pune district
ALSO READ
Cyclone Yaas: Amit Shah to hold virtual meeting with CMs of Odisha, Andhra, Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Governor
Cyclone Yaas: Amit Shah reviews preparedness at high level meeting
Andhra Pradesh CM apprises Amit Shah on preparations to handle Cyclone Yaas
Amit Shah reviews preparation for Cyclone 'Yaas' with CMs of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Lt. Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Amit Shah reviews preparation for Cyclone ‘Yaas’ with Chief Ministers