HM Amit Shah condoles deaths in fire at Pune chemical factory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in a fire at a chemical factory in Pune.

At least 12 workers, mostly women, were killed and five others missing after fire broke out at a chemical firm in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday.

''I am deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching news of fire at a chemical factory in Pune. I express my condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

