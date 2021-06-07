Uttarakhand chief minister calls on PM Modi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his first meeting with him since assuming the charge in March this year.

''Uttarakhand CM Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT called on PM @narendramodi,'' the prime minister's office said.

Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as the hilly state's chief minister earlier this year.

