PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:50 IST
Nitish hails PM free vaccination announcement for people above 18
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing free vaccines for all people above the age of 18 from June 21 next.

Referring to Modis address to the nation earlier in the day, Kumar also lauded the announcement that free ration will be made available to the intended beneficiaries till Diwali.

''The Centre had been providing free vaccines to states for inoculation of those aged above 45 years. Honourable Prime Minister has now pledged the same for people aged 18-44 years as well.

''Free ration being provided under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, will continue till Diwali, as per his announcement'', the chief minister said in a statement published on his social media account.

Thanking the Prime Minister for the announcements, Kumar, an ally of the BJP-led NDA which rules the centre, asserted that these ''would be of immense help in winning the battle against corona''.

The Bihar government is already inoculating citizens of all categories free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

