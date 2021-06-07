Nepal Chief Justice Rana's sudden illness leads to postponement of SC hearing on House dissolution

The crucial hearing against the dissolution of Nepal's House of Representatives in the Supreme Court has been postponed for Wednesday after Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser Rana fell ill, media reports said on Monday.

The Supreme Court administration was told about Rana's illness on Monday following which other justices on the bench were informed regarding the postponement of the case, The Himalayan Times reported.

The apex court has been unable to conduct the hearing because Chief Justice Rana is experiencing some health problems, My Republica.com quoted an official at the court as saying.

“The hearing will be continued on Wednesday,” he said.

The chief justice formed a five-member Constitutional Bench on Sunday on the basis of seniority to conduct a hearing on dissolution of the 275-member House by President President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oil, who is heading a minority government after he lost a trust vote.

As many as 30 writ petitions, including by the Opposition alliance, have been filed in the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House. The hearing on the writs related to House dissolution has been obstructed multiple times following the petitioners' and government lawyers' cycle of objections over the composition of justices in the Constitutional Bench claiming conflict of interest.

President Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives on May 22 for the second time in five months and announced snap elections on November 12 and November 19 on the advice of Prime Minister Oli.

President Bhandari rejected the separate bids of both Prime Minister Oli and the Opposition alliance's claims to form a new government, saying the “claims were insufficient.” The Opposition has criticised her move as ''unconstitutional'' and has challenged the president's decision.

