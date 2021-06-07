Left Menu

Harris meets Guatemalan leader, steps seen to tackle human smuggling, graft

The visit is Harris' first overseas trip as vice president and is part of her mission of tackling root causes of migration from Central America to the United States. Speaking briefly at the start of the meeting with Giammattei, Harris said her presence in Guatemala reflected Biden's focus on re-establishing ties with allies around the world.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:02 IST
Harris meets Guatemalan leader, steps seen to tackle human smuggling, graft
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is expected to announce steps to combat human smuggling and corruption in Guatemala as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited for talks with President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday. The visit is Harris' first overseas trip as vice president and is part of her mission of tackling root causes of migration from Central America to the United States.

Speaking briefly at the start of the meeting with Giammattei, Harris said her presence in Guatemala reflected Biden's focus on re-establishing ties with allies around the world. The decision to visit Guatemala was "a reflection of the priority President Biden placed on this region," she said.

Guatemala is seen as Washington's most stable ally in the "Northern Triangle" that also includes neighboring Honduras and El Salvador. "It is in our collective interest that we work together," Harris said.

However, disagreement is likely over the best way to tackle corruption, with the United States giving recognition to anti-graft fighters the conservative government and its allies see as politically biased. The Biden administration push to strengthen the rule of law in all three countries has already suffered setbacks, with a series of moves against independent judges and prosecutors.

Harris and Giammattei have scheduled a news conference at 12:35 p.m. ET (1635 GMT). She will also meet civil society leaders and entrepreneurs and then fly on to Mexico. Priorities include economic development, climate and food insecurity and women's issues, White House officials said. The visit will emphasize cooperation with non-government organizations, advisers and experts said. That focus could ruffle feathers in Guatemala, where the top court has cleared the way for a law that increases political oversight of civil society groups.

In Mexico too, the subject of U.S. funding for NGOs is a sore spot, after the government complained in a diplomatic note to Washington that USAID was financing a group it considers close to the opposition. There has been criticism from some officials in Guatemala and Mexico over the timing and thrust of Harris' mission to curb migration to the United States from the region, with the Mexico leg following mid-term elections at the weekend. https://reut.rs/3uYUW1o

Harris will also discuss sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Guatemala during the meeting, chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders said last Wednesday. Last week Giammattei said the United States would supply half a million COVID-19 doses to Guatemala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021