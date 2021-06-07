Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:28 IST
Vice President condoles deaths in Pune fire incident
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Monday condoled the loss of lives in a fire at a chemical firm in Maharashtra's Pune district.

At least 12 workers, mostly women, were killed and five others were missing after a major fire broke out at a chemical firm in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday afternoon, fire department officials said.

''Pained to hear the news of the loss of lives in a fire accident in a factory in Pune,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

''My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

