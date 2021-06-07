White House adviser says strong voting rights make the global case for democracy
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that strong U.S. voting rights are the best way to make the case to the world for democracy.
Sullivan made the comments as a voting rights bill has stalled in the U.S. Congress and as Republicans in several statehouses across the country have passed new voting laws that critics say will restrict access to the ballot box. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Congress
- U.S.
- Jake Sullivan
- Republicans
- Steve Holland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
Houthi leader dismisses U.S. sanctions, warns of expanded attacks
Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic