Centre accepted Cong suggestion: Pilot on govt latest vaccination move

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Monday said the Centre announced free vaccination for all above the age of 18 years following suggestions from the Congress.He said the Centre should also increase vaccine production so that every citizen is inoculated at the earliest.

He said the Centre should also increase vaccine production so that every citizen is inoculated at the earliest. ''The Congress party has always given priority to building a healthy and happy India. To combat the corona pandemic, the Congress had demanded to provide free vaccine to every citizen of the country. Finally, today the Centre has accepted this suggestion and announced free vaccination for all,'' Pilot tweeted. He said, ''India is in the best vaccine manufacturer category in the world, yet there is a shortage of vaccine in the country. The Centre should increase vaccine production so that every citizen is vaccinated at the earliest. We can avoid a third wave of infection by vaccinating people, and (also) revive the stalled economy.'' Prime Minister Modi on Monday announced that now the vaccine will be made available to the states free of cost for inoculating people in the age group of 18 to 44 years and the guidelines related to it will be decided in the next two weeks.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

