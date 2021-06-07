NC's Rana visits slain BJP leader's house, says selective killings unacceptable

National Conference (NC) Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Monday visited the residence of slain BJP leader Rakesh Pandita's house here and said selective killings are unacceptable in a democratic polity and civilised society. Pandita, BJP's Municipal chairman of Tral, was killed by terrorists in his home town in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

''The barbaric and selective killings in the recent past have created panic and fear psychosis, which are against the civilised behaviour and highly deplorable,'' Rana said and called for declaring the killed BJP leader a “martyr for his sacrifice in line of public service in Tral”.

Rana sought adequate economic and financial support to Pandita’s family comprising his mother, wife, teenaged son and differently-abled brother, who he said have no one to bank upon for sustenance now. The wife of Pandita should be immediately provided a government job, he said, adding, ''This is the least the nation can do for the kin of the braveheart, who kept public service above family and his life''.

The NC leader hoped people in general and political parties in particular will rise above ideologies to denounce the scourge of terror that has unleashed mayhem during the past over three decades and spilled blood of innocents. “Terrorism has no place in the civilised world and it should be fought unitedly with full might,” he said.

Rana said terrorism cannot achieve anything by unleashing violence as history stands testament to the fact that such a mindset to achieve political objectives by terror ultimately ends up in widespread disaster. He wished good sense to prevail upon those indulging in terror violence for the larger good of humanity.

Rana said there were no words to describe the pain and agony of the family of Pandita, which stood by him in serving the people of his native place. He said he was overwhelmed on hearing about the concern Pandita had for the development of the area.

