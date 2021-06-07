Biden to resume negotiations with Republican Senator Capito on infrastructure this week
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to talk to Republican Senator Shelley Capito on Monday or Tuesday to continue negotiations on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- U.S.
- Republican
- Joe Biden
- Jen Psaki
- Capito
- Shelley
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
Houthi leader dismisses U.S. sanctions, warns of expanded attacks
Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic