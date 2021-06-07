Left Menu

Central team visits cyclone-affected areas of Bengal to assess damages

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:07 IST
Central team visits cyclone-affected areas of Bengal to assess damages
A seven-member central team on Monday visited the cyclone-ravaged Patharpratima and Gosaba areas of South 24 Parganas district to assess damages, officials said.

Divided in two groups, some of the team members reached Patharpratima in a chopper and visited Gosaba on boat, they said.

Another group arrived at Basanti.

The team members spoke to the affected people in all these places, the officials said.

It is likely to visit Digha and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday and could hold a meeting with officials of the state's Finance Department before returning to Delhi.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team, headed by S K Shahi, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, reached Kolkata on Sunday evening and is scheduled to complete its assessment by Wednesday.

Cyclone Yaas had rampaged through several coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha on May 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

