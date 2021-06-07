Left Menu

British foreign minister discusses Iran with Saudi crown prince

Raab's visit comes as global powers work to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Saudi Arabia had opposed for not addressing Tehran's missile programme and support for regional proxies, including in Yemen. "The UK reaffirms our commitment to tackling our shared security challenges, including Iranian threats and the continued conflict in Yemen," a foreign office statement quoted Raab as saying, adding that Riyadh was a close friend and long-standing partner.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:30 IST
British foreign minister discusses Iran with Saudi crown prince
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom on Monday and discussed Iran in addition to bilateral ties and climate change, the British foreign office said. Raab's visit comes as global powers work to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Saudi Arabia had opposed for not addressing Tehran's missile programme and support for regional proxies, including in Yemen.

"The UK reaffirms our commitment to tackling our shared security challenges, including Iranian threats and the continued conflict in Yemen," a foreign office statement quoted Raab as saying, adding that Riyadh was a close friend and long-standing partner. Saudi Arabia, which is locked in a regional rivalry with foe Iran, has urged global powers to secure a stronger deal of longer duration at talks in Vienna that aim to bring both the United States and Iran back into full compliance with the pact.

Washington quit the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to gradually violate several of the pact's nuclear restrictions. The Saudi foreign ministry said in a Twitter post that the kingdom's de facto ruler and the British minister had discussed efforts to enhance regional security and stability as well as joint cooperation in various fields.

Saud Arabia leads a military coalition that has been battling Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched missile and drone attacks on the kingdom. Raad, who also met with his Saudi counterpart, discussed trade and climate change and raised human rights concerns "notably around justice reform and freedom of media expression", the foreign office said.

Saudi Arabia's human rights record came under the spotlight following the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate by Saudi agents, as well as the detention of women's rights activists in the kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Ten...

 Global
4
InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and YES Bank

InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021