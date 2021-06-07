Left Menu

Biden, Zelenskiy coordinated positions ahead of Biden-Putin meet, Ukrainian adviser says

Updated: 07-06-2021 23:31 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden coordinated their policy positions in a Monday call ahead of Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy's chief of staff.

Separately Zelenskiy on Twitter thanked Biden for inviting him to the White House in July in a phone conversation that also covered Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO military alliance and Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

