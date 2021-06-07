PM Johnson tells Macron UK and EU need to find solution to N. Ireland protocol
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:41 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that the United Kingdom and the European Union need to find a solution to the so-called Northern Irish Brexit protocol.
"On the Northern Ireland protocol, the Prime Minister stressed that both the UK and the EU have a responsibility to find solutions to address the issues with the Protocol," a spokesman for Johnson said after the call between the leaders.
