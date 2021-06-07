Left Menu

WB Governor 'puppet' of Centre, alleges TMC MP Mahua Moitra

By Aashique Hussain Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday accused West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of being a "puppet" of the Centre and alleged he had appointed relatives as officers on special duty in his personal staff.

Moitra said that the Governor appointed six of his relatives in the Raj Bhawan through "Jugaad". Taking names, the TMC MP said that Raj Bhawan's website listed them as OSDs in his personal staff.

"I do not know if they are your relatives or your brother-in-law's, But one thing is very clear that they are not appointed by the state government," Moitra said. She slammed Dhankhar for tweeting in a manner which is unbecoming of a person holding a Constitutional post.

"After BJP's absolute defeat in the Assembly polls, he is trying to bring a presidential rule in the state by hook or by crook, but this is not the job of a Governor," she said. "The Governor is the Central government's puppet. He will not step down if we say him to. He has just one job of disturbing the state government day in and day out. He tweets what the BJP's IT cell asks him to," the TMC MP hit out.

However, Dhankhar refuted Moitra's allegation and said that the appointees hail from three states and are were part of his close family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

