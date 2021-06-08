NATO's secretary-general says China doesn't 'share our values'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said leaders of the Chinese government "don't share our values," after emerging from a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday.

Biden is set to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, where China and Russia will be among the issues discussed, Stoltenberg told reporters at the White House.

Advertisement

Stoltenberg says NATO agrees with Biden's approach to Russia, including the dialogue that will occur between the U.S. president and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Geneva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)