Left Menu

Peru's Castillo says to respect central bank autonomy if he wins presidency

Peru presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo said on Monday he would respect the autonomy of the Andean nation's central bank if he wins the presidency, a move aimed at soothing mounting market anxiety over the leftist's growing lead in vote counting. Castillo held a thin 50.26% to 49.74% lead over conservative competitor Keiko Fujimori early on Monday evening with nearly 96% of Sunday's vote counted.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 05:49 IST
Peru's Castillo says to respect central bank autonomy if he wins presidency

Peru presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo said on Monday he would respect the autonomy of the Andean nation's central bank if he wins the presidency, a move aimed at soothing mounting market anxiety over the leftist's growing lead in vote counting.

Castillo held a thin 50.26% to 49.74% lead over conservative competitor Keiko Fujimori early on Monday evening with nearly 96% of Sunday's vote counted. Castillo said in a statement his economic plan would respect the market economy that has helped drive fast growth in the world's No.2 copper producer over the past decade.

"We reiterate that we have not considered nationalization, expropriation, confiscation of savings, exchange controls, price controls or import prohibitions in our economic plan," Castillo's campaign said. The son of peasant farmers, Castillo has previously pledged to push for a rewrite of Peru's constitution and mining laws, spooking copper producers and local markets, which fell sharply in trading on Monday as he gained in the race.

Castillo ruled out the most extreme measures in his statement Monday but said the funds needed to guarantee healthcare and education for Peruvians would nonetheless be "based on tax reforms to mining." Business-friendly rival Fujimori has also pledged to follow the free-market model and has emphasized economic stability with "a mother's firm hand".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021