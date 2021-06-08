Left Menu

There should be strict action against those responsible for this heinous crime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 11:34 IST
Take strict action against those behind "heinous crime" at Agra hospital: Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded strict action against those responsible for the reported death of 22 people at a hospital in Agra due to a shortage of oxygen.

He cited a news report about a purported video of a doctor at a private hospital in Agra going viral on social media, in which he admits that 22 people died after he shut oxygen for 5 minutes during a mock drill.

''There is an acute shortage of oxygen and humanity in BJP rule. There should be strict action against those responsible for this heinous crime. My condolences are with the family members of the deceased in this hour of grief,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared the doctor's video on Twitter and questioned who was responsible for the death of 22 patients. PTI SKC DV DV

