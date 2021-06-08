BJP nominates candidates for Delhi civic bodies election

The BJP, with a clear majority in three municipal corporations in Delhi, on Tuesday nominated its candidates for various posts in the civic bodies.

The list of candidates issued by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta included the names of Raja Iqbal Singh, Mukesh Suryan and Shyam Sundar Agarwal for the posts of mayors in north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations, respectively.

Advertisement

The elections to various posts of the three corporations are scheduled on June 16. The last date of filing nominations is June 8.

Other BJP nominated candidates are Archana Dilip Singh, deputy mayor; Jogiram Jain, chairman, standing committee; Vijay Kumar Bhagat, vice chairman, standing committee; and Chhail Bihari Giswami, Leader of House, NDMC.

Pawan Sharma, deputy mayor; Col (retd) B K Oberoi, chairman, standing committee; Punam Bhati, vice chairman, standing committee; and Indrajeet Sehrawat, Leader of House, SDMC, also found their names in the list.

Kiran Viadh, deputy mayor; Veer Singh Pawar, chairman, standing committee; Dipak Malhotra, vice chairman, standing committee; and Satyapal Singh, Leader of House, EDMC, were also included in the list.

All the BJP candidates in the three corporations are set to be elected with the party having clear majority. In SDMC and NDMC, the party has 108 members each and 64 members in EDMC.

The opposition benches are occupied by the AAP and Congress which lack enough numbers to pose any threat to the BJP candidates.

The dates of the polls, however, are liable to change as per the condition of lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

The mayoral polls last year had also got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-year term of the three corporations sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also for the open category.

This will also be the last election to the three civic bodies before they complete the five-year term in 2022.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)