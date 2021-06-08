Suvendu Adhikari meets HM Amit Shah
BJP MLA and Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.In his first meeting after becoming the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Adhikari also met Union minister Mansukh Mandviya.
BJP MLA and Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In his first meeting after becoming the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Adhikari also met Union minister Mansukh Mandviya. He is also scheduled to meet BJP national president J P Nadda, party sources said. Adhikari may also have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a source said.
Adhikari had defeated TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a closely fought battle in Nandigram during the state assembly polls held in March-April this year.
Adhikari's meeting with top brass of the BJP comes days after his presence in Modi-Mamata meet over cyclone Yaas review which had irked the TMC leader.
According to sources, Mamata Banerjee had arrived late at the aforementioned meeting and left after submitting a report on the impact of the cyclone.
