Parliament to vote on new Israel government on Sunday - Army Radio
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 12:59 IST
Israel's parliament will on Sunday vote on approving a new government that would unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Army Radio said on Tuesday, quoting parliamentary speaker Yariv Levin. If it wins the vote, the coalition government will be sworn in on the same day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
