Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari meets Shah in Delhi, discusses violence in Bengal

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the alleged violence against BJP workers in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 13:28 IST
Suvendu Adhikari meets Shah in Delhi, discusses violence in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L) and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (R) in Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the alleged violence against BJP workers in the state. Adhikary arrived in the national capital late on Monday night.

According to sources, Adhikari will also meet several union ministers and BJP leaders later on Tuesday. He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Last week, Suvendu Adhikari submitted a representation about post-poll retributive violence to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Several incidents of violence after the declaration of the state's Assembly poll results have been reported. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that several of its party workers have been killed in the violence. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied the allegations.

The state government, on May 25, had informed the Supreme Court that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in post-election violence on May 2 in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021