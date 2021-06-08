Maharashtra CM meets PM Modi, discusses Maratha quota issue, GST compensation
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, Metro car shed and GST compensation.
Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray.
Advertisement
''Discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, Metro car shed, GST compensation with the prime minister,'' Thackeray said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha BJP ready to agitate for Marathas under any leader: Chandrakant Patil
18 states have reported 5,424 cases of black fungus; highest in Gujarat, Maharashtra
Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in districts showing case drop: Minister
Cong, BJP MP seek ban on scribe's book on 'making of Maharashtra'
Maharashtra records 24,136 new COVID-19 cases, 601 deaths