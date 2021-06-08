Maharashtra CM meets PM Modi, discusses Maratha quota issue, GST compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, Metro car shed and GST compensation.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray.

''Discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, Metro car shed, GST compensation with the prime minister,'' Thackeray said.

