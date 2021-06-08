Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah urges people to get vaccinated against Covid

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-06-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 14:48 IST
Farooq Abdullah urges people to get vaccinated against Covid
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appealed to the people to get vaccinated at the earliest in order to stay safe from COVID-19.

''We are in the midst of a pandemic called COVID-19. Hundreds of thousands have died due to it, but thankfully we now have a vaccine which can keep us safe from this disease,'' Abdullah, who is the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, said in a video posted by the NC on its social media handles.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, however, cautioned the people against lowering the guard in the fight against Covid, saying the SOPs such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and hand hygiene needs to be followed in order to stop the spread of the infection.

''Through this video, I want to appeal that please get yourself, your family, and friends vaccinated at the designated centers. I am hopeful that we are able to save lives and things will improve,'' he said in Kashmiri.

Abdullah urged the people not to waste time and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021