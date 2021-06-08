Two newly elected Karnataka legislators administered oath of office

Two newly elected legislators were administered the oath of office by Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar and Congress MLA from Maski Basavanagouda Turvihal had won from Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments, respectively.

While Salagar was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, Turvihal was flanked by Congress state president D K Shivakumar and party chief whip Ajay Singh.

The by-elections had taken place on April 17 and the results were announced on May 2.

The bypoll to Maski took place after the sitting Congress MLA Prathapgouda Patil resigned from his seat in 2019 to join the BJP.

He contested the bypoll but lost.

The Basavakalyan by-election was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA B Narayan Rao due to COVID last year.

