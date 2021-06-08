Left Menu

Two newly elected Karnataka legislators administered oath of office

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-06-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:19 IST
Two newly elected Karnataka legislators administered oath of office
  • Country:
  • India

Two newly elected legislators were administered the oath of office by Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar and Congress MLA from Maski Basavanagouda Turvihal had won from Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments, respectively.

While Salagar was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, Turvihal was flanked by Congress state president D K Shivakumar and party chief whip Ajay Singh.

The by-elections had taken place on April 17 and the results were announced on May 2.

The bypoll to Maski took place after the sitting Congress MLA Prathapgouda Patil resigned from his seat in 2019 to join the BJP.

He contested the bypoll but lost.

The Basavakalyan by-election was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA B Narayan Rao due to COVID last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021