Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:29 IST
Biden administration creates task force to supply chain shortages
The Biden administration is creating a new federal task force to address near-term supply chain issues plaguing a host of industries, the U.S. Commerce Department said, adding it will release the findings of its 100-day review later on Tuesday at the White House.

The administration is also creating a new data hub to monitor near-term supply chain vulnerabilities, track supply and demand disruptions, and better share information with private sector, the department said.

