Chhattisgarh: Free rice to BPL families from July to November

The Chhattisgarh government will provide free rice to families in the below poverty line (BPL) category from July to November this year as relief in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday.

Over 2.51 crore people from 67,90,987 ration card holding families will be benefited by this decision, a government official said.

The move comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced distribution of free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to around 80 crore people till November.

''The Chhattisgarh government would provide free rice to all ration card holders in the below poverty line (BPL) category from July to November,'' an official from the state public relations department said.

Besides, the CM also announced to provide additional rice equivalent to what is being given under the PMGKAY to ration card holding families (including APL) under the State Food Security Act, he said.

The state government provided free rice in May and June as well to the poor and needy families covered under the public distribution system, he said.

Those holding the Antyodaya, priority, Annapurna ration cards as well as destitutes and differently-abled (under the BPL category) will get a major relief, the official said.

