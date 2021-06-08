Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 17:09 IST
K Sudhakaran is new KPCC chief
Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 8 (PTI): Weeks after suffering a drubbing in the Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday appointed senior leader and Member of Parliament, K Sudhakaran as the new president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), party sources said here.

The party high command picked the 73-year old leader for the top post replacing Mullappally Ramachandran after days-long discussions in the state and in New Delhi.

Currently representing Kannur constituency in the Lok Sabha for the second time, he was also a four-time MLA.

Sudhakaran said Rahul Gandhi informed him about the new responsibility over the phone.

''I will try my level best to revive the party in the state and regain the confidence of party cadres,'' he added.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

