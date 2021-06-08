Northern Ireland's DUP nominates Paul Givan for First Minister

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Tuesday nominated Paul Givan to replace Arlene Foster as the British region's First Minister.

Givan, who is a close ally of new DUP leader Edwin Poots, will need to secure the agreement of the region's second largest party, Irish nationalists Sinn Fein, to take office under the region's power-sharing system.

Foster held both the position of party leader and First Minister but Poots said he wanted to split the role so he could focus on party matters.

