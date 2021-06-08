BOJ will not hesitate to ease further if needed, says deputy governor

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Tuesday the central bank will not hesitate to take additional monetary easing steps if needed.

"Japan's economy is headed for a recovery. But consumers will likely remain cautious about spending as curbs to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continues," Amamiya said in an online seminar.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)