Two arrested after French President Macron slapped during crowd walkabout
- Country:
- France
Two people were arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a walkabout session with a crowd in the Drome region in southeastern France, BFM TV and RMC radio reported on Tuesday.
BFM TV and RMC published a video clip, circulating on Twitter, which shows a man in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask shout out "Down with Macronia" ("A Bas La Macronie") and then deliver a slap to Macron's face.
Macron's security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Macron's entourage confirmed that a man had attempted to slap Macron.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Emmanuel Macron
- Macron
- French
ALSO READ
France discussing suspension of Belarus transport links - Elysee
France mulling stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens
France's privacy watchdog warns companies over ad cookie rules
Air France halts Belarus overflights following EU decision
France reports 66 hospital COVID-19 deaths over last 24 hours