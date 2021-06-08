Left Menu

K Sudhakaran appointed as Kerala Congress chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:33 IST
The Congress appointed party MP K Sudhakaran as the president of its Kerala unit on Tuesday.

The party also appointed three working presidents -- K Suresh, P T Thomas and T Siddique -- in the revamped Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

''The Congress president has appointed K Sudhakaran, MP, as the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

''The Congress president has also appointed Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, P T Thomas, MLA, and T Siddique, MLA, as working presidents of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee,'' a statement issued by the party said.

It said the party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and outgoing working president K V Thomas.

Sudhakaran is the party's Lok Sabha MP from Kannur, while Suresh represents the Congress in the Lower House of Parliament from the Mavelikkara (SC) constituency.

