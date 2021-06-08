K Sudhakaran appointed as Kerala Congress chief

The Congress appointed party MP K Sudhakaran as the president of its Kerala unit on Tuesday.

The party also appointed three working presidents -- K Suresh, P T Thomas and T Siddique -- in the revamped Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Advertisement

''The Congress president has appointed K Sudhakaran, MP, as the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

''The Congress president has also appointed Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, P T Thomas, MLA, and T Siddique, MLA, as working presidents of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee,'' a statement issued by the party said.

It said the party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and outgoing working president K V Thomas.

Sudhakaran is the party's Lok Sabha MP from Kannur, while Suresh represents the Congress in the Lower House of Parliament from the Mavelikkara (SC) constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)