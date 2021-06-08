Rahul Gandhi's views carry weight; Centre also implemented them: Raut

Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said views expressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on various issues carry weight and that most of his demands were implemented by the Union government.Speaking to reporters here, Raut said, Many things said by Rahul Gandhi in the past were factually correct.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said, ''Many things said by Rahul Gandhi in the past were factually correct. Not just that, several of his demands were later implemented by the Union government''.

Raut was responding to a question over whether Rahul Gandhi's comments are factual.

''Whether he was speaking about vaccination or coronavirus, his comments are true. His words carry weight,'' he added.

The Congress is one of the constituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the vaccination policy and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had said India would not have been in such a painful situation due to the coronavirus pandemic today had the government ensured easy access to vaccines.

He also said that a coronavirus vaccine-treatment protocol should already have been in place for children in the country.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will provide free COVID-19 vaccines for states and take care of their procurement.

