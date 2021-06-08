World Bank chief says does not support vaccine intellectual property waiver at WTO
08-06-2021
World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that the bank does not support waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, out of concern that it would hamper innovation in the pharmaceuticals sector.
Malpass, asked during a media call about new World Bank economic forecasts whether he supports WTO negotiations for a vaccine waiver, said: "We don't support that, for the reason that it would run the risk of reducing the innovation and the R&D in that sector."
