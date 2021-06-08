Left Menu

World Bank chief says does not support vaccine intellectual property waiver at WTO

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that the bank does not support waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, out of concern that it would hamper innovation in the pharmaceuticals sector.

Malpass, asked during a media call about new World Bank economic forecasts whether he supports WTO negotiations for a vaccine waiver, said: "We don't support that, for the reason that it would run the risk of reducing the innovation and the R&D in that sector."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

