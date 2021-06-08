SAD seeks waiver on property tax, electricity charges for trade, industry

Punjab's opposition party SAD on Tuesday sought a waiver on property tax and fixed charges on electricity bills for trade and industry for one year to help people associated with them to tide over the crisis created by COVID-19.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a statement, said industry and trade as well as hospitality sectors are facing a severe financial crisis due to the pandemic.

He said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had promised to waive fixed charges on power bills for a two-month period last year but the government “went back on this commitment”.

The things have gone far worse since then, he claimed.

“Besides the industrial sector, the trade and hospitality sectors have gone into the red. It is absolutely essential to give them a breather by waiving fixed charges for these sectors for one year starting from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022,” Badal said.

Similarly, a one-year property tax waiver should also be implemented for the trade and industry sectors to help them tide over the current COVID-19 induced crisis, he added.

Badal said if the Congress-led government remains “insensitive” to the sufferings of the trade and industry and refused to extend any relief to these sectors, the SAD would implement these waivers if it is voted to power in the state in 2022.

Alleging that the government has turned a “blind eye” to the sufferings of each and every section of the society, Badal said, “No relief has been extended to the common man with the government turning down the demand to waive power bills for a six-month period to help the power consumers stand back on their feet.” He said the government should come out with a financial package to compensate all sections of the society which have suffered losses during the past more than one year due to lockdowns and restrictions.

