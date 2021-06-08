Left Menu

SAD hits out at Punjab govt for lodging case against party leaders, workers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:55 IST
SAD hits out at Punjab govt for lodging case against party leaders, workers
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the Punjab police booked its leaders and workers on the charge of violating Covid curbs, the SAD hit out at the Congress-led Punjab government on Tuesday for ''suppressing'' the voice of those standing by the people in this hour of crisis.

Police registered a case on Monday against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other senior party leaders, besides 200 unidentified people for staging a sit-in against Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in violation of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Acting on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's directions, the police registered the case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act.

The protesters were demanding Sidhu's dismissal from the cabinet over the ''diversion'' of coronavirus vaccines to private hospitals.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers were also booked for holding a protest on Sunday.

Reacting to the registration of the case, senior SAD leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said the state government is trying to ''suppress'' those who are standing by the people in this hour of unprecedented crisis.

He dubbed the state government's move as ''bizarre and ridiculous'' and said the SAD will not stop standing by people.

Chandumajra said the Congress-led government in Punjab has ''completely let the people down'' in the time of the pandemic.

When the SAD demanded free vaccines and healthcare for people, the government was resorting to ''suppressing'' it by registering cases against the party leadership, he said.

Chandumajra claimed that the SAD had followed all the Covid norms at the sit-in staged in front of Sidhu's residence.

''In a democracy, people have the right to question the government, but it is behaving like a dictator,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021