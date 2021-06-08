Left Menu

Lodging FIRs against opponents an 'old practice' of Bengal CM Mamata, says Suvendu

BJP MLA and West Bengal's Leader of Opposition in the Assembly on Tuesday said that the FIR lodged against him and his brother was part of an "old practice" of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
BJP MLA and West Bengal's Leader of Opposition in the Assembly on Tuesday said that the FIR lodged against him and his brother was part of an "old practice" of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal police lodged an FIR against Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari for allegedly stealing relief material from the Kanthi Municipality office.

"No one needs to worry about the FIR lodged against me. I will not say anything in this reagard as this is an old practice by West Bengal Chief Minister... I did not discuss this issue with Nadda ji in the meeting," Adhikari said. The BJP leader said he was in the national capital to meet with top leaders of his party and discuss various issues concerning his state.

"I had come to meet and express gratitude to BJP national president JP Nadda ji after the Assembly polls. There is nothing new in this. We took his guidance," Adhikari said. "Two days ago also, a BJP worker was murdered in Bengal. There are many party supporters living in CR Park who have fled West Bengal out of fear. Around 4,000 workers have left the state for Assam. We discussed this in the meeting," the BJP leader added.

Adhikari also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to discuss the alleged violence against BJP workers in the state. Adhikari also said that a sum of Rs 5,00,000 has been given to families of all those party workers who lost their lives in Bengal political violence.

On the question of President rule in Bengal, he said that the right decision will be taken at a right time. Adhikari also informed that the Covid-19 positive wife of Bengal BJP chief Mukul Roy, is in a very critical condition.

According to sources, Adhikari is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

