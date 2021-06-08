AAP MLA urges release of family members of Bikru case accused

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday urged Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, seeking her intervention in the release of Amar Dubey and Hiru Dubey's family members who have been in jail for the past 10 months in connection with the Bikru case. Singh claimed that Amar Dubey's wife Khushi Dubey and mother Kshama Dubey, Hiru Dubey's mother Shanti Dubey, Vikas Dubey's maid Rekha Agnihotri and her minor son have been in jail for the past 10 months despite not being named in the initial FIR.

Amar Dubey and Hiru Dubey were associates of main accused and gangster Vikas Dubey who killed eight policemen in Bikru village in Kanpur in July 2020. The MP said that Khushi Dubey has been admitted to hospitals in a very critical condition several times.

He alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is working on the basis of vendetta and hatred and there is huge resentment among the people.

This incident has also tarnished the Constitution and the dignity of the law, Singh said and demanded immediate intervention of the Governor to enforce the law and get the women released soon.

On July 2, 2020, a police team which had gone to nab notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was attacked during which eight policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, died. Later, Vikas Dubey and Amar Dubey were killed in separate encounters.

