Biden to talk to Capito, other senators Tuesday on infrastructure -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to have another conversation with Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Tuesday about a bipartisan infrastructure deal, and the White House is planning discussions with other senators as well, the White House said.
"They'll have a discussion about what more there is to discuss" and what the path forward looks like, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.
