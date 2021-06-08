Left Menu

Biden to talk to Capito, other senators Tuesday on infrastructure -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:22 IST
Biden to talk to Capito, other senators Tuesday on infrastructure -White House
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to have another conversation with Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Tuesday about a bipartisan infrastructure deal, and the White House is planning discussions with other senators as well, the White House said.

"They'll have a discussion about what more there is to discuss" and what the path forward looks like, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021