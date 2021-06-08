Left Menu

Centre has eased vaccine burden, so Maha govt should give saved money to poor: Danve

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:47 IST
As the Central government has decided to provide coronavirus vaccines to the states, the Maharashtra government should use the money it will be saving to help the poor, Union minister Raosaheb Danve said on Tuesday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government was ready to spend seven thousand crore rupees on vaccines, he said in a release here.

Now it should distribute the saved money to the poor, farmers, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, the BJP leader added.

The state government should give aid to those who are in financial trouble and declare a package of seven thousand crore rupees, Danve said.

The state should also roll out a systematic plan of vaccination and cooperate with the Centre without doing politics, he added.

